Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue to push east Wednesday morning

Watch for flooding on your drive to work this morning!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to gradually push east this morning.

A few storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds.

Showers and storms will continue for northwestern and eastern Oklahoma later today.

Dry air will wrap into central Oklahoma.

Storms will be severe in eastern Oklahoma, along the Arkansas border.

Weak showers will continue north overnight.

A few showers are possible tomorrow and skies will clear from west to east.

Another round of storms will move in this weekend bringing beneficial rain.

Stay tuned for updates.