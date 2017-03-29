× Semi-truck driver killed in rollover accident due to extreme winds

EL RENO, Okla. – A semi-truck driver was killed in a rollover accident due to extreme winds Tuesday night.

Around 9:10 p.m., a man was driving a semi-truck on I-40 in El Reno near Hwy. 81.

Officials say extreme winds caused the truck to veer off the roadway, causing the truck to strike a cable barrier.

The truck rolled over and came to rest on its driver side.

The man was partially ejected through the window and pinned for approximately one hour before he was freed by the local fire department.

Sadly, the man did not survive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified at this time.

Winds play factor in fatal truck crash on I-40 just E of US81 Tuesday night per @OHPtraffic / Truck blown over into cable barrier. @kfor pic.twitter.com/Im2bAYYI8C — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) March 29, 2017