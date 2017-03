Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma point guard Darrion Strong-Moore will transfer from the Sooners program, according to multiple reports.

Strong-Moore is a junior college transfer from Cofffeyville Community College who averaged just under 4 points a game last season for OU.

Strong-Moore was expected to see a dip in playing time with Oklahoma adding McDonald's All-American guard Trae Young of Norman North next season.

Strong-Moore will have to sit out a season before becoming eligble the next year.