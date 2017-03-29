Teen suspects killed during Oklahoma home burglary identified

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – We’re learning more about three teenagers who were killed after they allegedly broke into an Oklahoma home.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities say three teenagers dressed in black and wearing masks and gloves broke in to a Broken Arrow home through a back door.

However, they did not know that a young man was home at the time.

Officials say the homeowner’s 23-year-old son killed all three teens with an AR-15.

One of the alleged suspects was found to have a knife, while another was carrying brass knuckles.

The intruders were identified as 19-year-old Maxwell Cook, 17-year-old Jacob Redfern and 16-year-old Jaykob Woodriff.

“Preliminary investigation looks like it’s self-defense,” said Wagoner County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Mahoney, cautioning the investigation was continuing into the midday home invasion.

A 21-year-old woman, identified as Elizabeth Rodriguez, was arrested and is likely facing three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree burglary.

Rodriguez was supposed to be the getaway driver, but investigators say she fled the scene after hearing gunshots.

If someone dies in the commission of a felony, Oklahoma law allows all suspects to be charged with murder, even if they did not actually kill anyone.

Mahoney said it did not appear the residents and intruders knew each other.

However, FOX 23 reports that Rodriguez reportedly knew about the home and told the other suspects to burglarize the home.