× Third inmate who escaped from Lincoln County jail in custody

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say they have caught the final inmate who escaped from the Lincoln County jail.

Sonny Baker, 41, escaped along with Mark Robbins, 23, and Brian Moody, 23, from the jail back on March 16.

Baker was found in Shawnee Wednesday evening and is now in custody.

Investigators say they escaped through the ventilation system.

All three men were incarcerated for property crimes.

The men escaped from the jail and stole two pickups.

They were considered armed and dangerous.

Robbins was found south of Chandler one week ago.

Moody was also found one week ago in the area of Luther Road and Wilshire.

Now, all three men are back in police custody.