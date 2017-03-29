Two NFL Teams Take Joe Mixon Off Draft Board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the NFL Draft coming up in four weeks, at least two NFL teams have taken controversial former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon off their draft board.

Both the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins have reportedly removed Mixon from their consideration, presumably due to Mixon's now infamous punch in an incident outside a Campus Corner restaurant in Norman in 2014.

The Boston Herald reported the Patriots' decision and the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins' decision.

Mixon has met with several NFL teams in recent weeks, however, and is expected to be picked as high as the first round or second round.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper, Jr. believes Mixon is the top running back prospect in the draft this year.