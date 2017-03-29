× US Geological Survey : 4.1 magnitude earthquake recorded near Deer Creek

DEER CREEK, Okla. – Residents in one Oklahoma community may have felt the ground shake following a large earthquake on Wednesday morning.

Initially, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 4.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded about five miles west of Deer Creek in northern Oklahoma.

Records show the earthquake occurred around 10:37 a.m. on Wednesday.

The agency downgraded the earthquake to a 4.1 magnitude about an hour later.

At this point, there is no word on whether any damage occurred due to the quake.

36.805863 -97.519492