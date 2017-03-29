WATCH: Teen breaks world record after smashing 111 concrete blocks using his head

VISOKO, Bosnia – A teen in Bosnia is now in the Guinness Book of World Records after smashing 111 concrete blocks with his head.

The 16-year-old, Kerim Ahmetspahic, is a black belt in taekwondo.

He was able to smash all 111 concrete blocks, put out into 16 columns, in just 35 seconds.

Ahmetspahic was able to accomplish the record by front-flipping over each stack and then used his head to smash the blocks.

ESPN reports the record-breaking act took place inside a gym in Visoko, with a Guinness Book of World Records delegation in attendance.

According to Sports Illustrated the previous record was set by Olive Gimsehl in 2016.

The act took Gimsehl one minute to go through 65 blocks.

Ametspahic was able to nearly double Gimsehl’s record in almost half the time.