× Westbrook Leads Thunder to Another Comeback Win

Russell Westbrook had his 38th triple double of the season, and led the Oklahoma City Thunder to their second straight comeback win, downing the Orlando Magic 114-106 in overtime on Wednesday night in Orlando, Florida.

The Thunder trailed by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, then slowly chipped away at the Magic’s lead, before going on a 13-3 run in the fourth quarter to cut Orlando’s lead to four at 96-92.

Westbrook scored on 8 of the Thunder’s final 10 made field goals in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer with 7 seconds left to tie the game at 102.

The Magic missed a shot that could have won it in regulation, and the Thunder took control in overtime, with Westbrook making three more shots to lead the way.

Westbrook finished with 57 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, putting him three short of Oscar Robertson’s single season record of 41 triple doubles.

Enes Kanter had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while former Magic guard Victor Oladipo added 13 in his first game back in Orlando after being traded to OKC last June.

The win clinched a playoff berth for OKC, their seventh in the last eight seasons.

The Thunder improved to 43-31 on the season as they concluded their three-game road trip with back-to-back late game rallies following one against Dallas on Monday night.

OKC is back home Friday night to host San Antonio at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.