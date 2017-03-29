“What you do doesn’t go unappreciated,” Oklahoma man changing lives after dealing with his own struggle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - There's a warehouse in Moore that draws people from early in the morning to late in the evening.

It looks like an ordinary gym.

But it's a gym geared to improving both the physical and spiritual health of every body that enters.

Kenny O'Neal started Trinity Gym with one goal in mind: to share the blessing he was given about three years ago.

His blessing came in the wake of the May 20, 2013 tornado.

When the EF5 twister moved out of Moore, Kenny and his family left their shelter to a find a city devastated by 210 mph winds.

Everyone needed help.

But Kenny's 410 pound body was breathless.

On that day, he became determined to lose his burdensome weight and to be of service to those around him.

Within a couple of weeks, he was picked to be part of "Extreme Weight Loss," and a year later, he had lost 208 pounds.

That's when Kenny went from student, to teacher.

Michelle Phillips nominated Kenny for Pay it 4Ward.

"Kenny is very dedicated to changing lives. If you're struggling with your food, he'll relate it back to something personally going on with your life so you can learn different coping skills," she said.

Phillips has lost 85 pounds under Kenny's guidance.

"Kenny, we wanted to thank you. You've changed all of our lives. And the effort you put into all of us . We know that we're hard headed and stubborn but we love you, and we wanted you to know that what you do doesn't go unappreciated."

Kenny says the biggest problem people face is, "themselves. excuses. Just getting out of yourself. Embracing accountability."

Lisa Hood, who is also under Kenny's guidance, has lost 30 pounds so far.

"He encourages me when I think I shouldn't be able to get up off the floor. It just means a lot to me that somebody's been where I'm at," said Courtney Foster.

Kenny has helped 15 people lose 100 pounds or more.

"It's a total mind, body, spiritual overtaking that you're going through," he said. "I just found a passion, you know. To help other people."

If you'd like to join one of his classes, or find out more about his ministry, Kenny can be reached at Trinityfit@gmail.com

