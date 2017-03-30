18-year-old arrested for the murder of Oklahoma City teen

OKLAHOMA CITY – An 18-year-old has been arrested for the murder of an Oklahoma City teenager earlier this year.

Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 7, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 5700 block of N.W. 16th St. after the victim’s mother found her son dead inside their home.

Authorities say 18-year-old Jesus Rico Herrada was shot to death inside the family's home.

On Jan. 20, Oklahoma City police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for 18-year-old Sequoia Rey Sheahart for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

After more than two months, authorities were able to track Sheahart down and take him into custody.

Sequoia Rey Sheahart

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and domestic abuse.