18-year-old arrested for the murder of Oklahoma City teen

OKLAHOMA CITY – An 18-year-old has been arrested for the murder of an Oklahoma City teenager earlier this year.

Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 7, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 5700 block of N.W. 16th St. after the victim’s mother found her son dead inside their home.

Authorities say 18-year-old Jesus Rico Herrada was shot to death inside the family's home.

On Jan. 20, Oklahoma City police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for 18-year-old Sequoia Rey Sheahart for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

After more than two months, authorities were able to track Sheahart down and take him into custody.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and domestic abuse.