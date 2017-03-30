Alabama high school bans teen’s grandma from prom

EUFAULA, Ala. – A high school senior in Alabama says he plans to miss his prom because his school has denied access for his date.

Bryce Maine attends Eufaula High School and wanted to give his grandmother the opportunity of a lifetime.

Catherine Maine was never able to attend her high school prom, so Bryce thought it would be fun to ask his grandmother to attend as his date.

“She’s never been to a prom, so I was thinking in my head, ‘Why not take her?” he told WTVM.

She said yes and even bought a dress for the occasion.

However, the school’s principal recently told Bryce that his grandmother will not be allowed to attend the dance.

The school’s handbook states that prom “attendees must be under the age of twenty and/or should be enrolled at EHS.”

The principal told WTVM that it is simply a matter of safety and they have denied requests each year for students asking to bring older dates.