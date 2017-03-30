Amended budget proposal for OKCPS does not include school closures

OKLAHOMA CITY – Superintendent Aurora Lora announced her new budget proposal would not close five schools; Northeast, Gatewood, Edgemere, Green Pastures, and FD Moon.

Those five schools would have been closed under the original consolidation plan but now she recommends the district should delay a plan for school consolidations.

Lora presented her revised budget plan to the board Thursday evening.

The proposal would instead increase class sizes, eliminate a number of third party contracts, close the Central Office during some break periods, the non-renewal of contracts for non-continuing contract teachers, and more.

The district is planning budget cuts near $4 million to $10 million for 2017-2018.

