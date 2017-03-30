× Burn ban lifted for Oklahoma City after much-needed rainfall

OKLAHOMA CITY – After residents across the metro received several inches of rain during Tuesday’s storms, city officials have canceled a burn ban.

On Thursday, officials lifted the burn ban that was put in place for Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says that even though the burn ban is lifted, anyone with a burn permit will need to have their site re-inspected before burning anything.

Right now, several counties are still under a burn ban.

Oklahoma Forestry Services says that burn bans are in place for the following areas:

Alfalfa County

Beaver County

Cimarron County

Harper County

Major County

Texas County.