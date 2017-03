OKLAHOMA CITY – Joseph Glenn Beard was arrested Thursday evening after police say he beat and sexually assaulted a woman and then locked her in a closet for more than 5 hours.

Police were called to the Nantucket private homes near Britton and May just after 8:00 by a neighbor who said she had heard the woman’s screams for help.

Police were able to rescue the woman and arrest Beard who is facing several charges including kidnapping and sexual assault.