More details released on Oklahoma home invasion that left three teen suspects dead

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – We’re learning more about the home invasion in Broken Arrow that left three teen suspects dead.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities say three teenagers dressed in black and wearing masks and gloves broke in to a Broken Arrow home through a back door.

However, they did not know that a young man was home at the time.

Officials say the homeowner’s 23-year-old son killed all three teens with an AR-15 before barricading himself inside his bedroom.

One of the alleged suspects was found to have a knife, while another was carrying brass knuckles.

The intruders were identified as 19-year-old Maxwell Cook, 17-year-old Jacob Redfern and 16-year-old Jaykob Woodriff.

“Preliminary investigation looks like it’s self-defense,” said Wagoner County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Mahoney, cautioning the investigation was continuing into the midday home invasion.

A 21-year-old woman, identified as Elizabeth Rodriguez, was arrested and is likely facing three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree burglary.

Rodriguez was supposed to be the getaway driver, but investigators say she fled the scene after hearing gunshots.

If someone dies in the commission of a felony, Oklahoma law allows all suspects to be charged with murder, even if they did not actually kill anyone.

According to the Tulsa World, Rodriguez told authorities she planned the burglary of the home and dropped off the three teens and waited outside while they entered the home.

As soon as the teens broke a glass door to enter the home, the 23-year-old resident grabbed his gun and opened fire on the intruders.

Rodriguez later turned herself into police, saying that she had information about the burglary.

Although Mahoney said it did not appear the residents and intruders knew each other, Rodriguez told authorities knew the homeowner by name and had knowledge of the house.

According to the Tulsa World, Rodriguez said that she did not know the 23-year-old victim who was home at the time of the intrusion, but she does know his father, who also lives in the home.

The woman said that she planned the burglary because she knew the family had money and expensive belongings.

Mahoney told the Tulsa World that Rodriguez and the three teens had broken into a spare room in the home earlier in the day and returned later to search the rest of the home.

On Wednesday, the Broken Arrow Police Department released the 911 call made by the homeowner’s son.