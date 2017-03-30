× Oklahoma City Public School Board to consider charter application for Northeast Academy

OKLAHOMA CITY – A state revenue failure has caused the Oklahoma City Public School District to look toward drastic measures in order to make ends meet.

Last week, district officials announced that several schools in northeast Oklahoma City may be closed as a way to save the district money.

Superintendent Aurora Lora announced the plan to close Moon Academy, Edgemere Elementary, Gatewood Elementary, Johnson Elementary and Green Pastures Elementary in Spencer.

As part of the plan, Northeast Academy would close as a high school and reopen as a middle school.

Now, we’re getting a better look at another option- a proposal that could change Northeast into a charter school.

The proposal by ILD Charter and Enterprise Schools would create the Northeast STEM Academy Charter School at a cost of $95,600 per year.

The proposal claims that 500 students between 6th and 12th grade would likely attend the charter school in the first year.

“The charter school will recruit students who reside in the Oklahoma City Public Schools District. Potential students include students who currently attend Northeast Academy as well as students who attend other OKCPS schools that are currently overcrowded, particularly schools located in the south quadrant of the district,” the proposal said.

Previously, the application for Northeast Academy to become a charter school was denied during the Oklahoma City Public School Board meeting in February.

The proposal claims that Oklahoma City Superintendent Aurora Lora did not believe that a charter school would have the needed student and parental support to succeed and populate the school.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Public School Board will consider the plan during their meeting, set for 5:30 p.m.