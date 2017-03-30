× Oklahoma City woman accused of DUI allegedly bribed police officer during arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman accused of driving under the influence allegedly bribed a police officer during her arrest.

Around 6:30 a.m. on March 29, police were called to reports of a disturbance in the 3100 block of N.W. 29th.

When the officer arrived on scene, he noticed a woman, identified as 29-year-old Leslie Simpson, kicking the door of a house.

The woman was not a resident of the home.

According to the police report, Simpson appeared upset. She was reportedly yelling and slurring her words.

Her vehicle was also stopped in the neighbor’s yard.

The officer noted in his report that the woman had a very strong odor of alcohol on her breath and bloodshot eyes.

According to the police report, she failed a field sobriety test.

When the officer placed Simpson under arrest, she reportedly told him, “let me go and I will give you $1000.”

The woman later fell asleep in the police cruiser.

Once they arrived at the jail, the officer attempted to take a breath sample from Simpson.

However, police said the woman would not give a sufficient sample.

According to the police report, when the officer asked the woman to “blow harder” into the device, she told him “she knew how to blow, because she was married for nine years.”

The woman then refused to give a sample and became combative when she was placed in restraints, the police report states.

Simpson was booked into jail for bribing a police officer, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, and two county warrants.