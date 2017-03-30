Oklahoma minister arrested on child pornography, exploitation charges

TURLEY, Okla. – An Oklahoma minister, who was also a teacher, was arrested on child pornography and exploitation charges.

Officials arrested Ron Robinson at his home after serving a search warrant.

According to Fox 23, Robinson is a minister and director at A Third Place Community Foundation Church.

He also teaches at Phillips Theological Seminary.

Documents show the investigation started back in September 2016 and was able to track him down using an IP address.

That IP address is what he used to access child pornography.

Robinson admitted to receiving that material.

He also told authorities he fantasized about raping and hurting children.

Phillips Theological Seminary released a statement saying:

“We are just learning the news about the arrest of Ron Robinson. Given the nature of the charges, I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and concerned. Ron graduated in 2001 and has served as an adjunct instructor for the last 6 years. We have not been contacted by any investigatory agencies. If we are contacted, we will provide our full and immediate cooperation.”