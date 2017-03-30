Oklahoma woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun during road rage incident

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is behind bars following an alleged road rage incident in Ardmore.

Authorities tell KXII that a verbal argument between two drivers early Wednesday morning took a dangerous turn.

“There was just a verbal altercation between the two vehicles at some point, and a gun got pointed,” said Ardmore Police Detective Matt Dunn.

Officers were called to the scene and discovered a gun inside 54-year-old Sheila Doucet-Bryan’s car.

Doucet-Bryan was arrested on a complaint of felonious pointing of a firearm. Police say she may also face an assault charge after she was allegedly combative while being booked into jail.