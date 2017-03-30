× OSBI investigating use of force after man became combative following medical episode

KINGSTON, Okla. – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they are looking into whether a Kingston officer’s use of force was justified.

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Kingston Police Department received a call about a man in a ditch behind a car wash.

The caller told dispatcher that it looked like the man was having a heart attack.

OSBI officials say three police officers, one sheriff’s deputy and medical personnel arrived to find the man unresponsive.

When officers attempted to render aid, authorities say the man became alert and extremely combative. The officers tried to subdue the man, but they were unsuccessful.

Several minutes later, the man became unresponsive again and stopped breathing.

He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m.

So far, the man’s death remains under investigation. The man’s name has not been released at this time.