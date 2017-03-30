OSU grads find success with goat milk ice cream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla - Sinfully sweet, rich and creamy. It comes in a lip smacking smorgasbord of flavors.

When it comes to desserts, Americans have an obsession with ice cream.

Billy Goat Ice Cream Company Co-founder, Reshaun Robinson said, "You've got your traditional cows milk ice cream on one side and frozen desserts on the other."

And now, two Oklahoma State grads have a new twist on the frozen favorite.

They use goat milk in their secret ice cream recipe. Robinson said, "The first time I tried it, I was blown away. Oh man, this is something."

Caleb Neil and Reshaun Robinson began the Billy Goat Ice Cream Company as a class project.

When they won 1st prize, it unleashed an idea.

Neil told NewsChannel 4, "I never saw myself as a kid making goat's milk ice cream, so I'm not going to say for the rest of my life, but I very much enjoy it and I'm happy to be where I'm at. Definitely going to see it all the way through."

They were business majors with no background in food science, culinary arts or agriculture.

So, they immersed themselves in the goat industry. Robinson said, "I have learned more about goats and ice cream than I ever thought I would in my life."

With the financial backing of friends and family, Reshaun and Caleb began their ice cream operation.

They initially packed every pint by hand.

They marketed "Billy Goat" as a healthy elixir, containing a treasury of vitamins and minerals, and easier to digest than cow's milk.

But how did it taste? According to Robinson, "Their reaction, they are blown away every single time. Surprised this is just like real ice cream. I was like, 'yeah, you can eat twice as much.'"

Consumers loved it. Orders started pouring in.

Robinson said, "Our first sale was to Hampton Inn and Suites here in Stillwater, a very nontraditional place."

They even convinced some health food stores to carry "Billy Goat". Reshaun remembered, "I went and bought a pint myself just so I could see the receipt with the name on it."

Their five unique flavors are now beloved by kids and grown ups alike.

And now, the pinnacle of business success.

Discount Giant Walmart just placed a huge order for Billy Goat Ice Cream. Neil told us,"It's still surreal. I can't believe it!"

This small Stillwater ice cream plant is churning out a dream. According to Neil, "We have a huge demand ahead of us, so hopefully we can keep growing and adding on employees for sure."

For Reshaun Robinson and Caleb Neil, success and happiness come in a cone. Neil told us, "Hopefully we'll be the next Ben and Jerry one day. For the goat industry."