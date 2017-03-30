“Potentially significant threat” closes Redlands Community College Friday, Saturday

EL RENO, Okla. – Redlands Community College has announced they will be closed Friday and Saturday due to a “potentially significant threat.”

The El Reno Police Department and the FBI are currently investigating the threat.

All classes, events, and all locations will be closed Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1.

The El Reno Police Department and the Canadian County Sheriff’s Department will have a strong presence at Cougar Crossing to protect student residents.

Classes are scheduled to resume and the campus will open on Monday, April 3.

“We are taking a safety precaution because of an anonymous threat made against Redlands Community College,” said President Jack Bryant. “We take every threat seriously and place the security and well-being of all faculty, staff, students and guests first.”