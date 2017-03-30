Principal at Oklahoma school arrested on child pornography complaints

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa principal is in hot water after federal prosecutors filed a child pornography complaint against him earlier this week.

According to KJRH, federal agents arrested Jeffrey Goss on Tuesday after serving a search warrant at his home.

Goss the principal of Christian Education Alliance in Tulsa.

Authorities say that while agents were conducting an undercover operation, they allegedly discovered that Goss was using an app to view child pornography through a chatroom.

Goss allegedly admitted to investigators that he would access the child pornography from a device that he would take to school so his wife wouldn’t find it.