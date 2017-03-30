× Putnam City teacher under investigation by the district

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local school teacher has been removed from the classroom following an investigation by the school district.

Officials with the Putnam City Public School District say they learned about allegations against an elementary school teacher on Tuesday, March 28.

They say they immediately took action and removed him from the classroom.

“Allegations concerning any employee are taken seriously and investigated immediately. School officials spoke with the teacher as well as with several students and parents the same day and have continued looking into the matter since that time. The teacher is not at school and has not been at school since the day the allegations became known. This action is taken so that investigation can continue unimpeded and should not be construed as a statement about guilt or innocence. While we cannot comment specifically on this personnel issue, we can say that the district believes that students deserve to have adults in their schools who act with integrity and make sure students are safe, respected and protected,” the district said in a statement.

The teacher’s name and the name of the elementary school were not released since the case is still under investigation.

So far, a police report has not been filed and no arrests have been made in the case.