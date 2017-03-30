Residents of Oklahoma town upset after city shuts off water due to leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARNEY, OK - Karla Dimick's livelihood is her animals on her ranch in Carney.

However, she has gone 24 hours without running drinking water.

That means she has no water to take care of the animals or herself.

“You can't flush your toilet. You can't wash your dishes,” Dimick said.

The city said a leak caused residents to lose water from the town’s water tower.

This forced officials to have to shut off the system and for the school district to have to cancel classes for two day.

Restaurants even had to shut their doors.

“They can't seem to fix a minor leak without shutting the whole town off,” Dimick said.

Dimick said this isn't the first time the city had to send notices warning residents that, because of a leak, water will be shut off.

“You can go to the town's Facebook page and find nine times in the past 12 months that they shut the entire town off," she said.

Tara Vance with city water and sewer said the city was never without water.

“Our town was never out of water. We just had low pressure so, this morning, got out, walked the line, and found it and fix it," Vance said.

Vance said heavy rainfall made the situation a lot harder to fix than others did.

“And, yeah, we shut the town down but, normally, it's not over a couple of hours and we're done. This time, it was just a fluky thing. We had all that rain and water,” Vance said.

But, as for Dimick, she wishes this problem would get resolved permanently before it turns into a public health issue.

“They're saying don't bathe your infants, don't drink the water,” she said.

The city advises people to let the water run before using it, but they tell NewsChannel 4 the water is not contaminated.

The Red Cross will also be in to provide bottle water for residents.