School teaches dads the art of styling daughters’ hair

LAYTON, Utah - It's no secret most dads struggle with doing their daughters' hair.

"Hard for my dad to do even though ponytails aren't hard for most people!" said a little girl, excited for her dad to learn the ropes of Hairstyling 101.

From finicky French braids to impossible ponytails, it seems big, strong hands aren't meant to handle such delicate strands of hair.

A group in Layton, Utah is trying to change that.

Layton Community School, with the help of local beauty school Avalon, held a Daddy-Daughter hairdo class at Layton High School to arm dads with the tools they need to tackle the task.

"It's just really hard; it doesn't make sense to me," said Dan Muster about doing his daughter Annabelle's hair.

The pair showed up to the event, which cost $10, ready to learn.

Muster learned to braid, blow dry, straighten and curl as his daughter watched through a mirror.

"Before you know it, mom is going to be jealous, and she's going to let me do her hair," Muster said.