Starbucks Medicine?

Good marketing or just something to make you feel good? A secret Starbucks drink added to the menu

There’s no actual medicine in the drink….but here’s the secret recipe in case your barista needs it.

-1 VENTI CUP FILLED WITH HALF HOT WATER AND HALF STEAMED LEMONADE

-1 BAG OF TEAVANA JADE CITRUS MINT TEA

-1 BAG OF TEAVANA PEACH TRANQUILITY TEA

-1 PACKET OF HONEY

-PUMP OF PEPPERMINT