Study: mega doses of vitamin C could help cancer patients

A cancer therapy, which was rejected in the 1970s, is getting a second chance thanks to researchers from the University of Iowa.

Mega doses of vitamin C could help patients being treated for cancer.

New research shows regular infusions of concentrated vitamin C damaged brain cancer cells without harming healthy ones.

Scientists say this does not mean vitamin C is a cure for cancer, but it may improve how patients respond to chemotherapy and radiation.

Most people tolerated the infusions well, and any side effects cleared up quickly.

The next step is to looking at whether high dose vitamin C improves patients’ lifespan and quality of life while undergoing cancer treatments.

