Thunder Assistant Goes Back to College Coaching

Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Anthony Grant is leaving the organization to go back to college coaching.

Grant has been hired as the new head men's basketball coach at the University of Dayton.

Grant has been with the Thunder the last two seasons.

He was an assistant coach on current Thunder coach Billy Donovan's staff at the University of Florida, then was a head coach at Virginia Commonwealth and Alabama for a combined nine seasons.

Grant played for Dayton in the mid 1980s.

"I am honored and humbled to be the head coach at the University of Dayton," Grant said in a statement. "It's a great responsibility to take over at an institution that is so well-respected. Anyone you talk to in college basketball would say our program is a successful one, but the potential is here for so much more."

"Anthony Grant is a proven winner with the highest integrity," Dayton athletic director Neil Sullivan said in a statement. "He has successful experience in coaching, recruiting and playing basketball at an elite level. I welcome Anthony to our staff and look forward to partnering with him as we continue to aggressively pursue graduating student-athletes, winning conference championships and advancing in the NCAA tournament. He is absolutely the right coach."