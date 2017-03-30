Thunder Center Enes Kanter Honored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter was honored on Thursday night with the Humanitarian Award by the Dialogue Institute, which hosts an annual Friendship Dinner in Oklahoma City.

Kanter is actively involved in community events throughout the OKC area and even overseas.

According to the event information about the Friendship Dinner, the Dialogue Institute of Southwest has been organizing the "Friendship Dinner and Award Ceremony” since 2004 to promote dialogue, respect, and peace in our society.

KFOR's Nikki Kay spoke with Kanter before the dinner on Thursday night.