Thursday is a transition day as skies clear; Severe weather possible later this week

Today is our transition day.

Skies will slowly clear from southwest to northeast.

Northeastern Oklahoma will stay cloudy with a few showers and highs in the 50s.

Southwestern Oklahoma will see sunshine this afternoon, resulting in mild highs in the 70s.

Tonight will be chilly in the 30s and 40s.

Our Friday will be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Another storm system moves in this weekend.

Showers and storms will start in western Oklahoma late Saturday and spread across the state.

Severe weather is possible Saturday afternoon and evening with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats.

Showers and storms will continue through Sunday and early Monday.

Temperatures next week will climb to the upper 70s.

Stay tuned for updates!