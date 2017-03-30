Watch: Oklahoma City Thunder fans greet team after big win against Orlando

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a big comeback against the Orlando Magic in overtime, the Oklahoma City Thunder were greeted by cheering fans as they came back to the Sooner State.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder traveled to Orlando to take on the Magic.

In the third quarter, the Thunder fell behind by 21 points before catching up and going on a 13-3 streak in the fourth quarter.

Russell Westbrook’s 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the game tied it up at 102 and sent the game to overtime.

The Thunder took control in overtime, claiming the 114-106 win.

The Thunder was led by star Russell Westbrook, who finished the night with 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. In addition to earning his 38th triple-double of the season, the win also clinched the Thunder’s playoff birth.

Enes Kanter had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while former Magic guard Victor Oladipo added 13 in his first game back in Orlando after being traded to OKC last June.

After the win, the Oklahoma City Thunder landed at Will Rogers World Airport early Thursday morning.

The team was greeted by dozens of rowdy, cheering fans who decided to battle the cold and lack of sleep to welcome them back to Oklahoma City.

As Russell Westbrook got off the plane, the crowd's cheers were torn between "OKC" and "MVP."

Westbrook and Kanter stopped by the crowd's area to thank them for their support.

OKC is back home Friday night to host San Antonio at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.