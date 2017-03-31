Authorities identify semi-truck driver killed in rollover accident due to extreme winds

EL RENO, Okla. – Authorities have identified a semi-truck driver who was killed in a rollover accident due to extreme winds earlier this week.

Around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, a man was driving a semi-truck on I-40 in El Reno near Hwy. 81.

Officials say extreme winds caused the truck to veer off the roadway, causing the truck to strike a cable barrier.

The truck rolled over and came to rest on its driver side.

The man was partially ejected through the window and pinned for approximately one hour before he was freed by the local fire department.

Sadly, the man did not survive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After identifying next-of-kin, authorities identified the man as 69-year-old Kazmierz Wojtowicz.

Wojtowicz was from Chicago.