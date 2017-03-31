× Bill aimed at giving foster parents more rights, resources moving forward at state Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY – A proposed bill aimed at strengthening resources and collaboration with the Department of Human Services is moving forward.

Under Senate Bill 727 foster parents will be able to be a part of the decision-making process as a child transitions into a new home and reduces the liability for foster parents whose foster children want to play in sports.

It will also create regular reporting within DHS including the number of workloads employees get and the number of foster homes available to children.

SB727 passed the senate unanimously.

Its next stop will be the house representatives.