Boynton Leads OSU Basketball After Whirlwind Weeks

“Our new sheriff, Mike Boynton,” Mike Holder, Oklahoma State athletic director, announced.

Almost a year to the date after his former boss, Brad Underwood, embraced OSU Mike Boynton did the same.

Going from watching Underwood run the show to posing for pictures as head coach in just ten days.

“I wasn’t even here when Coach Underwood announced to the team that he was leaving,” Boynton said. “I was in Oklahoma City with my wife and family. It was all just so quick. I interviewed on Thursday, got called back for a follow up Friday morning by Friday afternoon I was offered the job and here we are 72 hours later.”

The new Cowboy coach had to handle his family with love on Monday on top of his press conference.

Similarly, he says, he’s already two steps ahead because he already knows his basketball boys.

“An opportunity to not have to develop those relationships, to not have to figure out, well, who are the real players in their lives,” Boynton said. Who’s mom? Who’s dad? What do they do? I know those things.”

“He generally cares about every single person,” Lindy Waters, OSU sophomore forward, said. “No matter if it’s starting five, or the last five on the bench. He cares about everybody. He wants everybody to be as successful as they can be. That’s what we like about him.”

Boynton did keep one key Cowboy on campus in fellow former Underwood assistant, Lamont Evans.

Now he’ll have his eyes on Jawun Evans, who wasn’t in attendance on Monday, and Jeffery Carroll to see if they’ll stay or shoot for the NBA.

“He supports me through the whole thing because he knows this is my childhood dream, and he would never want to take that away from me,” Carroll said. “That’s something he put a big focus on. Also about how next year if I come back how special we can be.”

“I would love for both of them to come back,” Boynton said. “I won’t tell them anything different, but I do support their dreams. Part of my job is to help these guys achieve their goals individually.”

OSU basketball fans have been through a range of emotions over the last year, and then week due to the quick departure of Brad Underwood.

While some said, they would prefer former popular Poke and media mogul Doug Gottlieb to be the one to replace Underwood, others mentioned another ex OSU assistant in James Dickey, or even an outside hire.

Many didn’t see Mike Boynton being the one to replace Brad Underwood, but Boynton has a special message for all of you OSU admirers.

“I acknowledge that last Saturday was a little uncomfortable for everybody,” Boynton said. “It was a little bit cloudy. My message is the sun is up. Come support these players. The program is in good shape, we have a solid foundation, we’re going to continue to build, our staff is going to be tremendous, our players are going to work really hard and we’re going to represent them the right way."