Community preparing for funeral of fallen Tecumseh police officer

TECUMSEH, Okla. - Friends and family are preparing for the funeral of a fallen Tecumseh police officer.

Officer Justin Terney was killed after a gun exchange with a man who was wanted for concealing stolen property.

Those who knew Terney told NewsChannel 4 he was a stand-up guy with a great sense of humor.

The volunteer firefighter had just started his career as a Tecumseh police officer a year ago.

The 22-year-old was killed doing the job he loved.

Police said, during an attempted traffic stop, Byron Shepard, 36, jumped out of the car and ran.

Terney tried to use his taser on Shepard, but it did not affect him, police said.

A short time later, Terney was shot three times in a shootout with the suspect.

Shepard was shot four times and is in the ICU.

Terney underwent surgery, but lost too much blood and died at the hospital.

Shepard has since been charged with Terney's murder.

Last night, hundreds of Oklahomans gathered to remember the fallen officer.

Today, friends and family are preparing for Terney's funeral.

It will be held Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. in his hometown of Canadian, Okla.

Burial will follow at Bower Cemetery.

Monetary donations can be made at BancFirst to 'The Justin Terney Fund.'