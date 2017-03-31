× Custer County detention officer arrested after allegedly having sexual contact with two female inmates

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A Custer County detention officer has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with two female inmates.

The Custer County Sheriff called the OSBI after receiving information about the allegations.

After agents interviewed the two women, Darrion Morgan, 25, was arrested.

Morgan was arrested at his home in Clinton, Oklahoma.

He was booked into the Roger Mills County jail on two counts of sexual battery.

Morgan was a detention officer at the Custer County jail for two years.