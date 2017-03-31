Custom ice cream sandwich shop coming to Campus Corner

NORMAN, Okla. – It seems changes are coming to Campus Corner in Norman.

If you are looking for a sweet treat while walking along Campus Corner, you may be in luck.

Campus Corner announced that ‘The Baked Bear’ will be setting up shop on Saturday in Sooner territory.

“We are thrilled to announce our GRAND OPENING this Saturday, April 1st at 1pm! We will be serving FREE ice cream sandwiches from 1pm-3pm. The first 20 in line will get a free Baked Bear Hat or T-shirt, and the first 100 will be entered to win 40 free sandwiches for a party or event! Tag a friend to join & line up early. Can’t wait to see you all Saturday!”

The Baked Bear is a custom ice cream sandwich shop that allows customers to build their own ice cream sandwiches.