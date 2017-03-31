Fourth man sentenced in connection to kidnapping, murder of Oklahoma man with special needs

TULSA, Okla. – The last of four men has been sentenced to prison nearly two years after a Talala man found his son’s decomposed body along the Indian Nation Turnpike.

In June of 2015, 27-year-old Chazz Holly was reported missing by his family after he never returned home.

Family members say Holly had cerebral palsy and delayed cognitive reasoning.

Over a month later, Holly’s father discovered his body along the turnpike near Antlers.

Eventually, police arrested 27-year-old Vernon Lee-Mountel Smith after he admitted to being there when Holly died.

When Holly wouldn’t give a group of men gas money, Smith and another man bound and gagged him, before throwing him into the covered bed of the pickup truck.

Holly remained in the back of the truck during a hot day while Smith and another man drove around for several hours.

Smith told police that he realized Holly was “near death and in serious condition,” and asked his friend if they could take him out of the back of the truck.

However, Smith says Holly remained in the back of the pickup and later died there.

Smith and his friend eventually pulled over and dumped Holly’s body alongside the highway.

After Holly’s family reported him missing, Smith reportedly called police and told them that he was alive and well in the Dallas area.

Authorities eventually arrested Smith, James Jones, William Garrett and Sidney Randall in connection with Holly’s death.

The Tulsa World reports that 44-year-old James Jones was found guilty Thursday of felony murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Vernon Smith, William Garrett and Sidney Randall were previously convicted.

Garett and Randall were sentenced to 20 years in prison, and Smith was sentenced to life in prison.