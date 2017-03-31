I-35, Waterloo Road narrow near Edmond beginning Monday

EDMOND, Okla. – North and southbound lanes of I-35 at Waterloo Road will close intermittently and eastbound Waterloo Road at I-35 will narrow Monday after rush hour (weather permitting) through mid-summer 2017.

The lanes will be closed intermittently in order to lengthen turn lane access at I-35 and to install temporary traffic signals at the interchange.

The W. Frontage Road will also be intermittently narrowed and shifted.

Delays should be expected.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation advises drivers to find alternate routes.