KFOR TV honored with more OAB awards than any other television station in the state

OKLAHOMA – Talk about a big night for NewsChannel 4!
The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters held its annual awards banquet on Friday night.
KFOR was honored with 7 awards.
The OAB supports radio and television stations through the year. During its annual convention, the organization recognizes excellence in broadcasting.
Photo Gallery
Among the winning entries this year:
Spot Weather – The 4 Warn Storm Team
Franchise Reporting – A Place To Call Home
General News – Auger Victim
Website – KFOR.com
Long Form Programming (General) – “Great State” 25th Anniversary
Feature (Single) – “Pay It 4Ward” – Cop Shoes
Best Of Show – KFOR-TV
The ceremony was held at the Skirvin Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.