KFOR TV honored with more OAB awards than any other television station in the state

OKLAHOMA – Talk about a big night for NewsChannel 4!

The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters held its annual awards banquet on Friday night.

KFOR was honored with 7 awards.

The OAB supports radio and television stations through the year. During its annual convention, the organization recognizes excellence in broadcasting.

Among the winning entries this year:

Spot Weather – The 4 Warn Storm Team

Franchise Reporting – A Place To Call Home

General News – Auger Victim

Website – KFOR.com

Long Form Programming (General) – “Great State” 25th Anniversary

Feature (Single) – “Pay It 4Ward” – Cop Shoes

Best Of Show – KFOR-TV

The ceremony was held at the Skirvin Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.