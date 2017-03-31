Kidney patient taken off transplant list for using medical marijuana

AUGUSTA, Maine – Garry Godfrey says he is in constant pain from Alport Syndrome.

Alport Syndrome is a hereditary disease that causes renal failure at a young age.

“I’ve tried so many pharmaceuticals and none of them worked, but the medical cannabis does,” Godfrey told WGME. “It helps me function. it helps me take care of my kids.”

In 2003, he was put on Maine Medical Center’s transplant list.

However, he just learned that he has been taken off the transplant list.

“I was informed that they changed their policy, that you can no longer use marijuana,” Godfrey said. “I was taken off the list.”

The center told WGME that transplant patients are not allowed to use marijuana due to the risk of an invasive fungal infection.

However, they say once off marijuana, patients can requalify and be put back on the waiting list.