Live Video: Will April’s calf be a March or April baby?

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Her name is April, so it would be fitting if the world’s most famous giraffe had her calf in April.

The keepers at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York have said all observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today or tonight.

“We would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition,” staff said on Facebook.

Animal Adventure Park began livestreaming on YouTube on February 23 as April prepared to give birth, drawing worldwide attention.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.