Medical examiner releases autopsy results for OU student found dead in downtown Oklahoma City

NORMAN, Okla. – Officials are releasing more details related to a University of Oklahoma student who was found dead in downtown Oklahoma City.

In February, people leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder game spotted a man’s body between two parking garages in the area of Robert S. Kerr and Hudson and immediately called police.

At the time, authorities said the man’s death was considered suspicious.

The man was later identified as 19-year-old Kyle O’Brien, a finance major from the University of Oklahoma.

Now, the medical examiner’s office has released O’Brien’s cause and manner of death.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that O’Brien died from multiple blunt force trauma, but ruled his death an accident.

Medical officials say O’Brien suffered a skull fracture, facial fractures, nasal fractures, rib fractures and a laceration to his liver, which led to his death.

At the time of his death, O’Brien had a blood alcohol content of 0.24, which is three times the legal limit to drive.

With that high of a blood alcohol level, officials say people can become confused, dizzy and have trouble walking.