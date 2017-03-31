× National Weather Service registers 95 mile per hour wind gust during Oklahoma storm

EL RENO, Okla. – While many residents across Oklahoma experienced strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service say some areas saw winds that are often experienced during a small hurricane.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say as storms moved across Canadian County, they produced scattered wind damage.

Around 9:04 p.m., the Oklahoma Mesonet’s El Reno site recorded a 10 meter wind gust of 95.1 miles per hour, with a 2 meter gust of 79 miles per hour at the same time.

Officials say the gust was associated with a circulation within the storm, but it was not the direct result of a tornado.

Around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, 69-year-old Kazmierz Wojtowicz was driving a semi-truck on I-40 in El Reno near Hwy. 81.

Officials say extreme winds caused the truck to veer off the roadway, causing the truck to strike a cable barrier.

The truck rolled over and came to rest on its driver side. Wojtowicz died as a result of the accident.

The National Weather Service says Wojtowicz’s truck was likely hit with 60 to 65 mile per hour winds, which caused it to veer off the road.