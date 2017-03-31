New app for runners released ahead of Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY–As anticipation builds for the exciting Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, officials release a new app!

This OKCMarathon App is designed for all participants of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Some of the features include taking a tour of the interactive course map.

Once on the tour you can find water spots, mile markers, first aid stations and start and finish locations for all the different races featured in this marque event.

Even if you aren’t running but want to cheer on those who are, this is helpful so you can find your spot along the course.

It is free and available for download on Android and Apple products.

Personalize your schedule and get details about each of the races. See real split time tracking.

One of the fun things you can do is get social media frames for your running pics.

Stay up to date with last minute info through push notifications. The app is free and has lots more to help you #RunOKC! #RuntoRemember

This year’s race is April 30.