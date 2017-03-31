New details emerge from California mom’s past as investigation into her abduction continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- New details are emerging about a California mother's past as authorities continue to investigate her abduction.

Sherri Papini, a young mother of two, was reportedly branded, beaten and left on the side of the freeway after disappearing for three weeks.

Papini told investigators that she was abducted by two Hispanic women at gunpoint near her Redding-area home.

“She related that both of the subjects spoke in Spanish the majority of the time of her captivity,” Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said at a news conference when Papini was found.

Bosenko said Papini was unable to provide more detailed descriptions because her still at-large abductors covered their faces at times, or her own head was covered.

The case made national headlines last November.

"There's a phrase that no information is often chased by misinformation. They're not putting a lot out there," defense attorney Mark Reichel told KFOR sister station FOX40.

Information from Papini's past has now surfaced.

According to documents obtained by FOX40, Papini is no stranger to law enforcement.

On October 1, 2000, reports show the Shasta County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from Sheila Graeff, who said her sister, Sherri, tried to break into her home.

An hour later, a police received a call saying Papini was vandalizing her parents' home.

In 2003, when Papini was 21, her mother called the sheriff's office asking for advice about her daughter, saying she was hurting herself and blaming it on her parents.

"It definitely hurts her credibility," Reichel said.

Reichel says the old police reports may simply spark speculation about Papini's character.

"There's no drama like family drama, and she may have had some serious drama with her family 13 years earlier," Reichel said.

Shasta County sheriff’s Lt. Pat Kropholler declined to answer questions surrounding Papini's disappearance, the Sacramento Bee reports.

“The Papini case is still active and the investigation is ongoing,” Kropholler wrote in an email response. “I realize there is a lot of interest in Mrs. Papini and the details of her case. However, I am sure you can understand the necessity of maintaining the integrity of the investigation. Please be assured that when it is appropriate to release any further information regarding this case we will do so.”

FOX40 also obtained documents showing in November of last year, days after Papini vanished, two detectives from the Shasta County Sheriff's Office investigating her case traveled to Detroit, Michigan, for three days for "investigative purposes."

The sheriff's office remains tight-lipped about the investigation, which is ongoing and active.