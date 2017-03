NORMAN, Okla. – Officials in Norman are warning students and citizens to avoid an area following a reported standoff.

Initial reports indicate that the SWAT team was called to a Norman apartment complex regarding a suicidal individual. At this point, officials say they are involved in a standoff.

HAPPENING NOW: NPD is currently in negotiations with a suicidal individual in the 1100 block of Oak Tree Ave. Avoid the area if possible. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) March 31, 2017

Residents are encouraged to avoid the 1100 block of Oak Tree.

OU Alert: Reported Law Enforcement emergency 1111 Oak tree Avenue. Avoid Area. — OU Sooners (@UofOklahoma) March 31, 2017