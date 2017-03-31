Oklahoma City residents encouraged to conserve water with rain barrels

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents are encouraged to conserve water with rain barrels.

The City of Oklahoma City and other metro communities are partnering with the Central Oklahoma Storm Water Alliance to offer rain barrels to metro residents for $63.50.

You can use the 55-gallon barrels to collect water from rainfall, helping to promote sustainability in our community by limiting the amount of drinking water used on lawns and gardens.

The barrels come with screens to keep critters and mosquitoes out.

Order your barrels online by April 9.

You can pick up your order from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 14 and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 15 at the Hazardous Waste Collection Facility, 1621 S Portland Ave.